Genie Out Of The Lamp! This Boutique In Besant Nagar Looks As Magical As The Bridal Dresses They Create

Enter into the dreamland with green laws and hanging lights. You will be taken into a white and blue, vintage fantastical land that they call Jeeni. Located in Besant Nagar, the Jeeni boutique caught our attention because of its pretty scape. With pastel-painted doors and windows and whitewashed brick walls, it will make you feel no less than entering a boutique in Miami. Beachy yet vintage, we love the gold plated mirrors and other decor elements placed as props. However, that is not all that makes it what it is but their wide range of bridal collection that they make and sell.

As you enter Jeeni, it feels like the lair where Princess Jasmine would lounge by. There are dresses, and gowns hung along the wall on wooden hangers. They make lovely wedding gowns that will make your special day all the more special. You can go for their readymades, or you could customise your own. If a princess is what you want to feel like, they have fluffy net and lace ball gowns with off-shoulder satin sleeves. Embroidered with stones and glitters, these gowns also come in mermaid styles and even fit and flare A-line gown with nude net and embroidery detailing.

They also customise dresses and gowns for flower girls, bridesmaids and have a special edition for the bride and groom's mothers as well! If you want to colour coordinate with the pastels and laces, then they could totally do for that for you. They have Indian wear as well. We loved their sheer, mesh dusty rose lehenga paired with a spaghetti-strapped blouse and their hot pink Anarkali with Persian blue dupatta! Engagement, sangeet, cocktail party or reception, Jeeni seems to have dresses for all occasions.