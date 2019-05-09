This Kid's Trampoline Park Has Everything From Ball Pits To Sky Jump & Yoga

Wondering how to keep your kids occupied this summer, or just looking to help them blow off some steam? Head to Jus Jump, a trampoline park right here in T Nagar. They've got trampoline, yoga, ball pits, and escape games to make sure your kids have the most fun this summer! The trampoline park is called Sky Jump and has wall-to-wall trampoline courts. Grip socks (for kids) and soft play socks (for adults) are provided and you can book a 30-minute trampoline session starting INR 165 (Mondays-Thursdays). If your kid isn't big on trampoline, you can enrol them in yoga classes, where they will be taught beginner asanas to relax and exercise their muscles. Jus Jump also has a bunch of ball pits and a park wheel, which can be used for a couple of hours for a birthday party. The Escape Games are a selection of games designed to get children to solve problems and get to the goal, so pick your teams and get ready! Jus Jump also has hiking/in-house rock climbing and net climbing. There's also a curated hiding soace with colourful tunnels to play hide and seek. You can get a VIP membership to avail all these services, so head down to Jus Jump and....just jump!