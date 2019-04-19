Hagglers, Shop Fabric Starting INR 80 At This T Nagar Store

Of Chennai's best and brightest fabric markets emerges Kalanzian Tex, a store in Pondy Bazar, T Nagar. The store has a huge collection of fabric for all purposes, and haggling can get you awesome deals! We dropped by to check out what kinds of fabric they had on offer and since it's the summer you'll find the store brimming with cotton and linens - silk cotton, jute cotton, Kanchi cotton, brocade cotton, and Banarasi cotton. We also eyed some soft rayon, pochampally, and silk fabrics. While the cotton is priced from INR 80 per metre, this can go up to INR 140 per metre for two by two blouse material, especially for rich cotton fabrics. Kalanzian Tex has a special collection of Madras checks, and since these are cotton, they will make for great shirts for the summer. You can even stitch a knee-length skirt and pair it with a plain white T-Shirt for a chilled out summer look. Among the heavier fabrics, we found polyester, acrylic, and lace, these are for home decor and furnishing. These fabrics will work well for curtains and sofa covers.