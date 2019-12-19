From Kadas To Statement Neckpieces, This Jewellery Store In Sowcarpet Is Lit!

Located in Sowcarpet's Chinna Naicken Street, Kangana Art Jewellers is a treasure trove of some of the choicest Indian imitation jewellery we've seen. Beautiful bangles, kadas and necklaces fill up this store, enticing you to pick them all up! We love how patient the owner is, helping you pick pieces that best suit your budget and style.

Hand jewellery is the main USP of this store. Embellished bangles, stones set in Indian motifs, artistic floral cuts, intricate carvings on bangles, better known as patlas among North Indian - aah! There's plenty of amazing options to choose from. We also loved the handcuffs with tassels at Kangana Art Jewellers that come with enamelled beads in matte finish in shades of emerald green, royal blue, ruby red and more. Pair them up with your contemporary outfits and you will have the perfect fusion look and an enviable arm stack!

Kangana Art Jewellers also has beautiful, statement neck pieces with huge pendants and multi-layered chains in colourful stones and beads. We loved the long, blue necklace with a huge, rectangular pendant and long, chunky earrings. Starting from about INR 1000, these neckpieces can go up to INR 3000. Brides to be, you can find beautiful chokers, mangal sutras or taalis as we call them locally. You can also find beautiful chaandbaalis, rings and maang tikkas here. We're definitely coming back to this place. What about you?

