Taste Authentic Tamilian Cuisine At This Traditional Restaurant In Kodambakkam

Be prepared to be transported to the heart of Tamil Nadu, as you step into this welcoming, traditionally set-up restaurant. Kumbakarai, at Kodambakkam near Valluvar Kottam, was started by a resident of the Theni district, in the Western end of our State, who wanted to introduce Chennai to the authentic flavours of that region. The restaurant debunks the misconception that South Indian food is just spicy, and that traditional meals were made with a variety of spices that were available during different harvest seasons.

Start you meal with the Panagam, which is a beverage made from ground ginger, pepper and kokum, a perfect pre-meal drink to get our appetite going and help prepare our digestive system for a proper meal. We recommend you try the Special Meals, which comes in both vegetarian and non-veg options. Loaded with a variety of spicy meat, curries and unlimited servings of rice, this is how South Indians enjoy their lunch! The fish-fry, prawn varuval and the chicken 65 at Kumbakarai, is a feast for your eyes and your tummy!

Vegetarians will love the beetroot curry, pepper rasam and the famous coconut and vegetable kootu! Kumbakarai also offers idly and doasas, for those looking for a light tiffin. Simply order the Keema Dosa or the Appam along with the chicken sukka and go to town! Finally, finish your meal with the yum coconut barfi or a hot sukku coffee, if you're a coffee lover! Head to Kumbakarai now, to take a break from the continental cuisine and try traditional Tamil cuisine for a change.