Nail, Lashes And Hair. This Beauty Studio In Alwarpet Does Extensions For All!

If you're the kind who loves looking Insta-ready 24x7, you must check out Leonora in Alwarpet. A beauty studio for women, this place serves as a hair, nail and eyelash extension bar all at once. Open on all days of the week, their nail extension services start from about INR 2150 per hand. From French and glitter nail extensions to 3D Nail Art, you can choose how you want to jazz up your nails. You can also pamper your cuticles with their manicure and pedicure services.

Leonora's hair extension services are just as fancy and can add that extra oomph to your crowning glory. Same goes for their lash extensions which can last for up to four weeks, with proper care. You just need to sign up for a consultation before going all in. But it's their micro-pigmentation services that we find mindblowing. From permanent lip colouring and lip outlining to permanent eyebrow enhancements, these super-specialised services can seriously enhance your features, at a cost, of course!

Bride-to-be? Leonora also does bridal makeup and hairstyling for occasions like sangeet, reception, cocktails and more. You can go in for a trial which costs about INR 2000. And if you're happy with their work, this gets deducted from the final bill. You can also get a bridal photoshoot done here. Their bridal package also lets you treat your bridesmaid to a free nail art sesh.