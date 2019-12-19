Bring The Bling Home With This Massive Showroom Just For Lights In Teynampet

Peeps who are looking to add some bling to their new home, we found a massive store in Teynampet that sells everything lights. Light Scape is a two storey building dedicated to offer all sorts of lighting solutions, be it table lamps or chandeliers, to its customers.

Their collection of chandeliers is a must-see here. From raindrop patterns to traditional crystal chandeliers, Light Scape has it all. If you are on a budget, check out their minimalist boho lights collection that is priced at INR 750 onwards. They have classic bronze frames too for those gothic designers who love to experiment.

They have an awesome floor lamp collection that is sure to add that touch of elegance to your home. From tall lamps with wooden stands to designer fluorescent lamps, you can make the pick. Light Scape even offers interesting table lighting solutions that can match the decor of your home. From plain white lamps to vintage-looking brass lamps you have a choice, we know you want to make. Plan your sites and head on over to this store for the ultimate lighting experience.