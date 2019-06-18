Things Gone Wild: Make A Day Trip And Check Out This List Of Zoos In Namma Chennai!

This is the most popular of the lot. This zoo is also considered to be one of the largest zoos in South Asia. The zoo originated in 1855 and was located near Park Town. But when the zoo got newer inmates and it was time to expand, it was shifted to Vandaloor Reserve Forest in 1979. No prizes for guessing the name now! Vandalur Zoo was renamed as Arignar Anna Zoological Park after the famous Tamil politician, Arignar Anna.

It takes almost an entire day to visit the entire zoo. What with 170 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles, this zoo has a lot to offer. Watch out for everything from sambar, blackbuck, nilgai, Nilgiri langur, lion-tailed macaque, baboon, llama, otter, tiger, jaguar, star tortoises, and different wild animals.

If Safari has been on your bucket list, then you could sign up for their lion safari park or deer safari park. They also have an elephant safari which is famous. If you are done saying hi to the animals, drop by their Nocturnal Section, Reptile Section, aquarium and library. So, have you started planning yet?