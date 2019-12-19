High Chairs, Drinks And Food - The Lord Is Calling You Out To This Bar In Nungambakkam

This swanky bar is the place to be this Friday. Lord Of The Drinks shares the same premises as The Belstead Hotel in Nungambakkam. The indoors look cosy with lovely leather upholstered furniture and a huge bar occupying the centre of the space. There's a separate bar in the outdoor area too, so you don't have to wait much for your drinks. With beautiful outdoor seating lit by tungsten bulbs hanging from the ceiling and a spacious dance floor, this place truly lives up to its name. Now, then talking about the highlight of the place that you were waiting to read - the drinks. Lord Of The Drink has some fancy options whether you want to go for something in budget like an Old Monk or even a cocktail like LIIT in a pitcher. You cannot miss out on their signature cocktails: for those of you who cannot go a day without coffee, try out their Calypso Coffee which features a mix of rum, vanilla, coffee and mix spice at INR 525. Or if you want those tropical feels, then you could go for mango Mania at the same price featuring rum, coconut, mango crush, almond and mint. Almond in alcohol, weird but trust us, it isn't disappointing at all! As for the food at Lord Of The Drinks, the menu seems to include an extensive range of soups and salads along with delectable starters like Amritsari Mall Road Bhurji Bao, Petit Falafel Pockets and Quasedillas. There are also some great seafood options in the form of dim sums and of course, sushi! Fish poppers are the snackiest of them. You can also try their pasta, Biryani, daal makhani and pizza if you're really in for filling up your bellies. Olive pizza would be our recommendation. It goes pretty fine with the drinks. Don't forget to click that Instagram picture sitting on their Game Of Thrones inspires Iron throne!