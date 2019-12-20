Sea, Sand And Happy Times: Head To This Resort In Muttukadu For A MinVacay

Sprawling across an area of 33 acres, the MGM Beach Resorts in Muttukadu sits calmly by the beach. If you are one of those who love a secluded time just spent listening to the sounds of waves then boy, this is just the place for you. They feature over 88 cottages and a private beach along with it. You can head out early in the morning to see the rising sun or lay on your patio to watch the sunset in the twilight.

MGM Beach Resorts features three types of room. They have a Club/Deluxe room, Park View Suite and Suite. The prices start at INR 5000. With each stay, you get complimentary buffet breakfast along with unlimited use of the swimming pool. They even have a sauna, jacuzzi and steam shower to check out within the rooms. The rooms also offer views of the garden and are air-conditioned with enough space for 3-4 people to fit in. They even have a play area for kids. The private beach features several shacks and sun-loungers for that perfect lazy afternoon. If you are looking to relax your tired muscles, head to Eden Thai Spa within the complex or hit up the pool.

They even have a gymnasium and jogging track for your daily work out routine. They will also assign you a yoga instructor upon request. MGM Beach Resorts has an in-house restaurant by the name of SeaCrest - Restaurant On The Beach which has both indoor and outdoor seating. You can enjoy a variety at their buffet or order up some fresh catches from the sea and indulge in both Indian and Continental delights. The restaurant even has live bands performing from 7 pm to 10 pm on most days. Along with it, they have a lounge bar for you to indulge in some happy drinks. If you want to go around the area for sightseeing, they provide car rentals. You can even request them for a guided sightseeing tour.

If you are heading from another country, don't worry. They have money changing option too. You can even get them to pick you up and drop you at the airport or railway station. MGM Beach Resorts house three major conference halls for your official corporate meeting along with three board rooms too. Do we have your staycay sorted yet?