Hungry Forever? Strike Off These Must-Try Restaurants In Velachery From Your Food Map

Located right opposite to Phoenix Mall, this restaurant looks quite basic but the flavour of the food here is far from that. Specialising in Tibetan and Chinese cuisine, head to Dallay for some of the best momos in the city. The juicy fat from their beef momos will definitely have you hooked. They have pan-fried momos and veg momos too. Wash it all down with some lime soda for a satisfying eating experience.



