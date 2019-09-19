After Phoenix MarketCity and Palladium landed in Velachery, the food map got a new state of its own. Name a cuisine and you will find a restaurant for it in Velachery. Be it Dhandeesawaram Main Road, Velachery Tharamani Link Road, 150 Feet Bypass Road, or Phoenix itself, there's enough and more dining options for you now. Check out this list of must-try restaurants in Velachery and find out for yourself.
Hungry Forever? Strike Off These Must-Try Restaurants In Velachery From Your Food Map
Punjab Grill
Get to taste the delicacies of Punjab right here in Velachery. Punjab Grill in Phoenix Marketcity offers dishes like Amritsari Malai Kofta, Pind Chana, Tandoori Murg, Tawa Machhi, and Dum Biryani. Their non-vegetarian kebab platters are a hot favourite among customers. You can opt for seafood kebab and vegetarian kebabs too.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Pind
Have food dhaba-style at Pind. Thatched roof, woven charpai beds, wooden bench-like tables, lotas for glasses, and big plates - this vegetarian restaurant will take you to Amritsar with its decor and flavours. Their menu ranges from chat, kulcha and aloo gobi to sarson ka saag, makki ki roti., paneer tikka and dal makhani. Our heart, however, stops whenever we have that big glass of lassi.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Chianti
Veg and non-veg platters, salmon, ravioli, pasta and grilled vegetables, Chianti offers a wide variety of drool-worthy Italian dishes. Their Arabiatta pasta and The Rustica pizza are to die for and the dessert section further increases the desirability quotient. We recommend you try Bomba Di Cioccolato (chocolate bomb with vanilla ice cream), Tiramisu, and Torta Formaggio Di Mirtillo (blueberry cheesecake) for some serious indulgence.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Andhikkadai
This place is king when it comes to traditional South Indian food. Keera Vadai, Pidi Kozhukattai, Sevvai, Vaazhaipoo Vadai, Adai and Avial, South Indian food lovers will find it difficult to leave this place. They have several varieties of ghee dosas and uttapams too that are some of their best sellers. So, the next time you are looking for finding comfort in South Indian food, you know where to go!
The Chocolate Room
Though there are four branches of this restaurant, the first one started in namma Velachery. While this place offers your usual munchies like pizza, cheese sticks, pasta, sandwiches, it's their dessert section that is a must-try! It's The Chocolate Room after all. Choco-Fudge, Brownie, Sundae, Crepes, Waffles, Shakes - get high on chocolates in all forms to your heart's content here.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Wire Room
Their three-course lunch menu (INR 699 plus tax for vegetarians and INR 799 plus tax for non-vegetarians) which lets you choose from an all Asian or Continental or Indian menu is a hit. But this bar and kitchen in Velachery have quite the spread. Baked Mushrooms, Stir-Fried Pork, Fish Tikka, Vada Pav, an extensive grill menu, pasta options, Nasi Goreng - there's something for every tastebud here. Don't forget to try their Strawberry Cheese Cake from their dessert section.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Diff 42
With an extensive drink and food menu, this resto-lounge in Velachery is mostly full almost any day that you step in. They have some interesting finger foods for your drinks, and the thumping music played here will make anyone dance. You can also catch up on a game here with your squad. Their pasta, paneer tikka and Long Island Iced Teas are among their best sellers.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Dallay
Located right opposite to Phoenix Mall, this restaurant looks quite basic but the flavour of the food here is far from that. Specialising in Tibetan and Chinese cuisine, head to Dallay for some of the best momos in the city. The juicy fat from their beef momos will definitely have you hooked. They have pan-fried momos and veg momos too. Wash it all down with some lime soda for a satisfying eating experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Haven Sampoorna
Bistro 1427
With both indoor and outdoor seating, Bistro 1427 is one of those cosy places you can head to if you're looking for some satisfying cafe food. The Velachery branch also has some amazing offers for food like unlimited pizzas or burgers, fries and lime soda at INR 499. If you're looking to work from this cafe, they have some great offers for that too. Their pastas and pizzas are quite popular.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
