Simple But Delightful, This Online Condiments Store Will Pique Your Childhood Nostalgia

Simple flavours can sometimes do absolute magic to your meals, like podi on your idlis and chaat masala on your sweet corn. The best memory is when Amma mixed up flavours so that we ate our everyday meal like it was something entirely different. Now you can add that twist to your meals at home too with homemade powders from Mylapore Kitchens. Homemade with no preservatives, this online store provides homemade masalas, powders and pickles that are authentic to the city of Thanjavur!

We love the array of podi they have to offer. Peanut and garlic idli podi, sambhar podi, rasam podi, peanut garlic rice podi and even puli kuzhambu powder. Not only you can add flavours to your daily steaming meals, but you can also learn a variety of recipes using Mylapore Kitchens' podi powders on their page. If you are looking to make some puliogare or bisibelebath, then they have the powder mix for that as well. They even have a variety of masalas packed and collected from different parts of South India. You can get green, small-sized special Kerala grown cardamoms to add to the aroma of your halwa or you can get homemade garam masala made with twenty-one different spices to add some zing to your curries.

Mylapore Kitchens also specialises in making a variety of homemade pickles without added oil, refined sugar or any preservatives. For that perfect accompaniment to your taayir saadam, try their spicy Palakkad style Vadu Maanga. They even have fresh amla pickle, mango pickle, lemon pickle, gooseberry pickle and puli moolagai. While on the go, your beverages also need some home added charm. Go for their Kesar badam powder to mix with your warm milk or even breakfast oats. We absolutely love the consistency of it! They have masala chai powders as well.