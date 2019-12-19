This Organic Grocery Store Is A Boon For Those In Adyar

New seeds organic store is a boon for organic lovers. This Adyar-based supermarket stocks on some really cool organic grocery products. From terracotta cutlery to body care products by Soul Tree, this supermarket is your gateway to that healthy, chemical-free, organic lifestyle. They also keep sweet-smelling organic room fresheners and incense sticks that relieve stress.

They offer wooden cutlery too at cheap rates. Their collection of table linen like table mats and napkins are handwoven and organically grown and handled. New Seeds Organic Store also offers stationary including super cool woven pencil pouches with Aztec designs that caught our eye.

All millets, rice and pulses available at the store are locally grown and sourced. Their coconut oil is unadulterated and can be used for multiple purposes including applying it on the skin for a detox session. Take a walk down the aisles of the New Seeds Organic Store to find the organic version of your favourite products.