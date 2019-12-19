This Organic Grocery Store Is A Boon For Those In Adyar

Food Stores

New Seeds Organic Store

Adyar, Chennai
4.5

TNHB Complex, 48/3, LB Road, Adyar, Chennai

Yes! We found a store in Adyar that stocks all grocery items that are only organic. All you health freaks! Head on over to check out those tasty organic snacks or that locally sourced organic produce to boost your diet.

What Makes It Awesome

New seeds organic store is a boon for organic lovers. This Adyar-based supermarket stocks on some really cool organic grocery products. From terracotta cutlery to body care products by Soul Tree, this supermarket is your gateway to that healthy, chemical-free, organic lifestyle. They also keep sweet-smelling organic room fresheners and incense sticks that relieve stress.

They offer wooden cutlery too at cheap rates. Their collection of table linen like table mats and napkins are handwoven and organically grown and handled. New Seeds Organic Store also offers stationary including super cool woven pencil pouches with Aztec designs that caught our eye.

All millets, rice and pulses available at the store are locally grown and sourced. Their coconut oil is unadulterated and can be used for multiple purposes including applying it on the skin for a detox session. Take a walk down the aisles of the New Seeds Organic Store to find the organic version of your favourite products.

What Could Be Better

We wish they would expand their reach and add more stores to the city.

