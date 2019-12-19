This Summer, Check Into Nilgiris Mountains & Experience Nature At Its Best

If you’re thinking of where to escape to this summer, Nilgiris mountains are great options. The district of Nilgiris is home to some of the best hill stations in South India, so get your bucket list ready to strike the best places in and around Nilgiris mountains.

Nilgiris mountains are a massive area and Nilgiris is surrounded by hill stations including Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, Masinagudi, Gudalur, and Mudumalai. While in Nilgiris, don’t forget to check out Doddabetta Peak, the highest peak in Nilgiris mountains. With an observatory on the top floor and twin telescopes, you can get the best view of the hills here. All through the Nilgiris mountains, you can spot Indian elephant, Nilgai, and deer.

Pykara Lake and Waterfalls is another place to visit while in Nilgiris. Surrounded by mountains and lush green forests, the village of Pykara is scenic and calm. You can see the waterfalls and even have a picnic by the lake. Nilgiris mountains have a lot of great vantage points from where you can get the best views of the hills. For adrenaline junkies, the Nilgiris mountains provide the perfect terrain for trekking and hiking. You can spot herbal plants and chase butterflies all summer, thanks to the rich wildlife in Nilgiris!