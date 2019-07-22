We Dropped By The Chaat Shop Which Pioneered Pani Puri In Chennai And This Is How It Went

Nungambakkam Chaat Corner claims to be the pioneers of pani puris stalls in Chennai. Seemed like a stretch, but we asked the residents around and they agree! If you're a college student or your office is located around Nungambakkam, this chaat corner is no surprise to you. But, for those who don't know this place, Nungambakkam Chaat Corner is one of the oldest chaat shops in the city and even though it's been more than 18 years since they set up shop, their chaat is super budget and crunchier than ever! What started as a small shop has grown into a kiosk which attracts loads of people every day. We saw around 25 people on a Tuesday afternoon, so you can imagine! The menu is pocket-friendly and it'll cost only INR 200 for two people. They've got samosa, molaga bajji, and bread pakoda, all priced at INR 25 for starters. Pav Bhaji, Chola Bhatura, Dhal Ka Chilla, Paneer Chilla, and sandwiches are priced from INR 50. The chaat is a winner, and you can choose from Tikki Chaat, Tikki Chola, Samosa Chaat, Aloo Chaat, Vada Pav, Dahi Puri, Dahi Papdi Chaat, Bhel, Pani Puri, Churmur, and Jhal Muri priced from INR 30. We tried the Sukha Puri (Masala Puri) and were floored! The combination of the salty chaat masala and spicy chilli powder was incredible! Nungambakkam Chaat Corner has garnered so many fans that they were recently approached by Zomato and Swiggy and are now on both platforms, so you can order away. However, nothing compares to eating it fresh from bhaiyya!