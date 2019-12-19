Get Lost In The Pages Of This Old Book Store In Ashok Nagar

If you want to brush up on your knowledge of anything you studied in school or college, or even if you want to just read an old comic book, this book store in Ashok Nagar can help you out. Selling some super cool second hand books, Om Adhiprasakthi Book Store is your go to shop for all your literary needs. Right from masters courses to childrens’ books, Om Adhiprasakthi Book Store offers an extensive collection of books. With books stscked to the ceiling, you can also find publications like S.Chand in mint condition here. But it's the comic section at Om Adhiprasakthi Book Store that's our fave. Featuring classic Western comics, we found some Marvel and DC comics dating back to the 1980s. They also keep a range of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle comics that we all grew up reading. Om Adhiprasakthi Book Store further offers books authored by physicists including Richard Dawkins, Noah Yuval Harari and Michio Kaku at throw away rates. Hoard up on them now!