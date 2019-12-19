Buy Organic Fruits & Veggies From Farmers Across Tamil Nadu Right Here In Mylapore

Organic buffs, we found you an excellent place where you can find the best of fresh food produce sourced from local farmers and artisans. Called Organic Shandy, this place has both a store and an online website for you to get your hands on all your groceries and fresh fruits and veggies. Their physical store is located in Mylapore and houses food supplies like pulses, cold-pressed oils, spices and condiments etc. We found interesting options in rice like Ponni rice, Rajamudi rice, Basmathi brown rice and more here. Organic Shandy also offers nutritious groundnut oil, flour, dried fruits, nuts, whole-wheat pastas and more. Their jams and spreads section comprises apple jam, jamun jam, chilli garlic sauce and delish mango pulp, all made with fruits and veggies sourced directly from farmers. While the online website lets you choose from an array of pantry options, to get your supply of fruits and veggies, you have to head to their store on Tuesdays and Saturdays. From farm-fresh tomatoes and chillis to exotic pineapples, cauliflower, apples, bell peppers, you can get your dose from green and healthy on a bi-weekly basis here. Organic Shandy also provides fresh cow milk and other dairy products like paneer, desi ghee, butter along with probiotics, kombucha and kefir. It's organic everything here, and we love it!