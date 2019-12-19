From Unique Interiors To Delish Pan Asian Food, This Place Cannot Be Missed At All!

Orange Wok is just amazing. The huge ass Jacky chan staring from the wall right at you as soon as you enter reminding you of all the enter the dragon kinda scenes transferring you to the Asian landscapes and no sooner than you are seated. The menu takes this experience further with its myriad selection. The food over here is superb every single time and the staff always courteous. I love the crackers they serve till the time you wait for the food to arrive and when it does its an explosion of flavours and taste in your mouth and heart. The quality and quantity both are more than satisfactory. Love the vibe of this place. My favorites over here are - Thai curry Rice, Chicken Satay, Pad Thai noodles, Shrimp fried rice, and the gravies are classic. The Dragon chicken, chicken chilli is yum. Whatever you order their chicken is done softly cooked and so well flavored. The chef was kind enough to whip up some peanut dip for me with the satays and it was so good and fresh it took me straight to Singapore food street memories. Must try for Pan Asian food in Chennai.