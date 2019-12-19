PappaRoti Opens A Store In Anna Nagar And We Are Glad We Don't Have To Travel Half Way Across The City!

Soft, fluffy, warm, crispy from the outside and soft inside, with a pinch of melted butter. Have you guessed what we are talking about? Just normal baked bun, ya! But PappaRoti makes it so much more delectable with toppings like Nutella, Lotus spread, honey, dates, salted caramel, and cheese. While they had an outlet in Palladium, the peeps at Anna Nagar need not cross half the city to have these delights. Just head to VR Mall, where a new outlet of the brand has opened. We can hear those screams!

Freshly baked, these buns have a crispy texture and a coffee crust, that leads you to a buttery centre. We even have a fun fact. Did you know that these buns are imported all the way from Malaysia to maintain the recipe worldwide? The newly opened cafe also has some fun combos. These buns come with coffee, aromatic tea, Arabic coffee, hot chocolate, milkshakes, and smoothies. They also have all-day breakfast, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, and pasta.