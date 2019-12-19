Peeps! We Found Some Interesting Picks At This Newly Opened Organic Store In Purusawakkam

Located in Purusawakkam's Vellala Street, Pattikkattu Pandagasali is filled with an extensive range of affordable, daily-use organic products. From organic millets to handcrafted soaps, you can find everything here that too at affordable the prices. The food section particularly comprises of a wide range of millets, pulses, flour along with cold-pressed oils like castor, olive oil, coconut oil and more. You can also find organic varieties in spices and condiments like fennel seeds, sabja seeds, flax seeds, dried fruits, nuts and more, along with chia seeds that start from about INR 90. We also found organic options in gonghura pickles, jams along with millet noodles and pastas here. You can also find an extensive range of dried natural powders like jamun, Tulsi, Amla and more here starting just INR 35. Pattikkattu Pandagasali also has an alluring mix of body care products. From organic essential oils like grapeseed and tea-tree to hair dyes, there's plenty to choose from here. The soap variety is particularly appealing (and aromatic) with bars from brands like The Organic Harvest and more in options like jasmine, coconut, aloe vera and more. We also found a wide variety of organic shampoos (bye-bye chemicals), hair oils and face packs here. You can also find some dried beauty enhancing powders made from fruits, Fuller's earth and more here starting from INR 100. We're definitely stashing up on these. What about you?