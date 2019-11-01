This Store In T.Nagar Will Make Your Motherhood Journey Tad Easier With Its Baby Products

We understand how difficult being a parent generally is (feels for our parents now) and all the more a task when you are a new parent. But Pinky Ponky store in T.Nagar will make it a little easier along with the adorable face of your baby boo. They have apparel, bed sheets, nappies, crockery, cots and even strollers from brands like Mee mee, Chicco and Avent.

You get body wash, shampoo, oil, lotion and even powders at Pinky Ponky. They have normal diapers along with cloth diapers. Go for healthy living and keep those germs out from you baby bums with their sanitisers and wet wipes. Further on, you can buy their cute little dresses, shirts and one-piece suits. We also love their polka-dotted and frilly socks which come for just INR 150. They also have mosquito nets and baby blankets with the softest of cotton tucked inside for cosy nap time.

They have milk bottles and bottle warmers as well. You don't have to keep rushing to the kitchen before feeding all the time! You can also buy cartoon printed small plates and spoons from Pinky Ponky along with blenders and sterilisers for water and milk. You can buy a booster chair alongside to help you while feeding your baby. We also found a range of seaters, strollers, carrycots, steriliser seats, bathtubs and carriers, with their colourful cots collection being our fave. They even have wooden crates that you can buy for INR 4000.

If you are looking for toys to keep your boo busy, then you can go through their musical toys and automobile projectiles that will bring out a spurt of giggles out your baby. They have play gyms as well!