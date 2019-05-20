Chennaites! Your Favourite Restaurant Has Spruced Up Its Menu And We've Got All The Deets You Need!

Yes! That's right. This cosy restaurant has spruced up its menu with some exciting dishes and here's a quick low-down on what to expect. Their Fennel and Tomato soup now has tulsi in it, and we love it! Refreshing with just the right amount of heat from the pepper, this can really tingle your taste buds. They've also added a bunch of eclectic dishes like Butter Garlic Prawns, Fish Cakes and more to their Small Bites menu. We went for their Zucchini Cauliflower Fritters and loved how crispy they were. For those who fancy a chewy bite, try their Veg Sausage that's made with chickpea and served with peppers and herbs and is 100 percent vegan! Their Oodles of Noodles now includes zany dishes like Saffron Pasta, Burmese shan noodles, Know Suey that's served with wheat noodles and more. We felt curious about their Burger Bowl, which is a healthy spin on burgers and comes with no buns! With fillings like avocado, cheddar and tahini sauce and veggie patty, this doesn't pack the same flavours as a burger, but as a dish on its own does a stellar job of filling up with crunchy veggies and a cheesy aftertaste. Their Barley & Sorghum Risotto was a pleasant surprise and tasted heavenly with the flavour of that luscious white wine butter sauce coming through with every bite. Meat lovers, you can opt for some indulgent options like Roast Lamb, Za-atar Grilled Fish and Chicken Steak. Wash it all down with their creamy cheesecake and tiramisu just like we did and you'll leave feeling more than just satisfied. Not just the mains, Pumpkin Tales has also added a few dishes to their breakfast menu, and some welcome additions to their Smoothie Bowls (there's chocolate, peanut butter and even Rainbow smoothie bowl now) and we can't wait to try them! Psst... there's a brand new tea time menu too which has hotdogs, Kaya toast and other soul-satisfying bites we've always wanted. Much yayy!!