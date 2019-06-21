Skip A Permanent Tattoo And Get Quirky Mehendi Art Done From This Artist Instead

Tattoos are passé, don't you think? OK, we're slightly cowardly when it comes to needles so we suggest you try body art with mehendi. Chennai-based Rachana Nahata is an expert at mehendi designing. One of the most sought after mehendi designers in the city, she has done bridal mehendi for more than 1,000 brides. Phew! But Rachana believes that mehendi is for the modern girl and can be designed with a twist! That's where body art comes into place. Rachana chooses innovative designs like a dream catcher and chakras to be designed on the back, thigh, side calf, tummy or arms. Sexy, huh?

Get a chakra done on your back, wear a backless top and head to the party. You are sure to grab some eyeballs. Rachana can also design a necklace-like pattern if you are wearing a deep-neck blouse. A mehendi design on your side calf is perfect if you are wearing a short skirt, don't you agree? And wait, here's the best part. She can design patterns even for men! And no, they won't be girly designs.

The smaller patterns begin from INR 200.