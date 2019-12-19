Meditate & Listen To The Sound Of Silence At The Calmest Place In All Of Chennai

If you’re looking to escape the noisy city and go to a quiet place with flowers and trees all around, but also within the city - you’ve come to the right place. You can do just that in Ramakrishna Math in Mylapore. Sanskrit classes, community activities, books, Ramakrishna Math is known for its silence and huge indoor and outdoor spaces amongst other awesome things!

Walk in through the 60 feet wide entrance gates and a bunch of steps will lead you to the grand hall, which is the main prayer hall with the statue of Ramakrishna. This hall is super huge and most times it’s empty, so it’s the perfect place to meditate. As for the noise levels, there’s pin-drop silence here - the only faint sounds you will hear are from the road all the way outside. You can take a walk around the campus, and it’s a treat to the eyes as you can see the various architectural elements and motifs throughout.

The temple’s forecourt looks like the front of monuments of Mughals in Delhi and Agra, and the lawn is 30 feet wide, paved with coloured ceramic tiles. You can take a walk around and the trail is filled with pink and yellow flowers, shrubs, and tall trees - right out of an Instagram filter. There’s a library to check out as well, and you can also learn Sanskrit here.

