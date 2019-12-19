From Shimmery Dresses To Kalamkari Kurtas, Get Them All At This Kilpauk Store

Looking to hoard up on some casuals? Head to Saffron in Kilpauk. Located on Balfours Road, this place is a treasure trove of trendy outfits. From streetwear and florals to smart casuals, you can get them all here. We particularly loved the party wear collection here. Velvet dresses, LBD's, bardot tops, shimmery, strappy dresses in hues of steel grey, maroon and indigo - this place spoils you for choice.

Saffron also has a lovely collection of crop tops. You can pair them with straight pants and palazzos that you get here. Looking for something more comfy and breezy? Check out their maxi-dresses that come in floral and stripes. They also have denim shorts, smart tunics, t-backs, flowy skirts and more, all starting from about INR 500. Their shrugs collection is also worth checking out as it offers an interesting mix of overcoats and jackets in rayon, knitted and lacey materials.

We also found some quirky fashion jewellery here. Studs, chokers, midi-rings, cutesy pendants with rose gold chains - there are a lot of fun knick-knacks you can experiment with. Saffron also houses some comfy ethnics. Long kurtas, kurta dresses, straight cut, cotton kurtas are some of our favourite picks from the collection. We're definitely coming back to this place. What about you?