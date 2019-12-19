Peeps! We Found A Super Cool Property You Must Check Out The Next Time You're In Pondy

Located close to Promenade beach in Pondicherry, Serenity House is giving us some major getaway goals. Designed by an Auroville architect, this place has been constructed using passive design which involves natural lighting elements and lots of ventilation. A one BHK property, you will find interesting elements like kadappa stone flooring, reclaimed wood along with green walls, indoor pond, aquarium and more. Much wow!

This property is there on the third floor and comes with two beautiful balconies and an open kitchen that's equipped with a microwave, fridge, induction stove, electric kettle and basic utensils. You will also find a sitting area and a lovely dining space that offers a very cosy ambience and earthy vibes.

Along with the option of having the entire place to yourself, Serenity House also keeps you close to Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Mission St. and Nehru St. It also has Wifi, free parking, an elevator and a/c in the bedroom.

Right below Serenity House is The Paperflower, a sister property, offering the same passive design interiors but warmer and more minimal. When asked about it, the owner tells us that this place has been designed based on two principles - sattat (sustainable) and sundar (beautiful). The price per night for The Paperflower is INR 2100 (exclusive of taxes). Price per night for Serenity House is INR 3893 (exclusive of taxes).