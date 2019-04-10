Tigers, Trees & Rivers, Holiday At Masinagudi This Summer To Get The Perfect Nature Experience

We’re all thinking of where to holiday this summer, and if you’re looking to get away from the heat in Chennai, Masinagudi should be on your list. It’s the whole nature package and it’s what Instagram is made of. Green forests, cold hillocks, grey skies, and wonderful trails, there’s a bit of everything beautiful in Masinagudi.

The best time to visit Masinagudi is any time of the year, but we recommend you go there during the summer (until June) where the temperature is optimal to experience the best of Masinagudi. Located around 580 km from Chennai (and 30km from Ooty), Masinagudi can be reached by train, plane, and road. You can drive through Mysore and get there or take a train or flight to Coimbatore and then a cab to Masinagudi. As for places to see there are lots. You can visit Mudumalai National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary where you can see the Bengal Tiger, Indian Leopard, and Indian Elephant. If you’re lucky, you can see the Bengal Tiger up close!

Another place to check out is the Moyar River which is rich in marine life and is surrounded by a forest. Here, you can spot tigers and elephants in the mornings and evenings. You can also go boating and fishing in the river. Camp out on one of the hillocks overlooking the forests in Masinagudi. When you wake up, you’ll see fog for miles and the view from the top is incredible. You can also hike up these hills and trekking tours are in plenty, so pick your fave and explore. There are many dreamy homestays in Masinagudi to check into, so your vacay is sorted!