We Found Over A Decade Old Art Gallery In Adyar, And Here's Why You Must Go!

Tucked along 2nd Main Road in Adyar's Gandhi Nagar, Sunny Sistems is a wonderful art gallery. Housed in a bungalow, we found beautiful wooden panels and stone sculptures at the very entrance, luring us in to see what they have in store. Our eyes immediately fell on colourful paintings of varying sizes with wooden framing. Indian women, Hindu deities, abstract artwork, each piece carried intricate designs, all brought out beautifully through precision and neat strokes. Almost like we were part of a puzzle, we got directed to the next room, full of stunning wooden sculptures and stone idols. That's where we met Neelam and Ravi Dhanda, the owners of Sunny Sistems Art Gallery. Full of enthusiasm, they showed us around, telling us how this gallery is actually over 17 years old! With no doors, there are about six rooms in this space and two art galleries, all loaded with carved, wooden panels, stone and wooden sculptures of Nataraja, Lakshmi, Ganesha, Balaji and more. You can find paintings ranging from 6 inches in size to over five feet here. Prices start from about INR 300. Sourced from artists across the state, Sunny Sistems also does customisations for all kinds of projects, be it bulk orders for a particular kind of painting to carving coffee tables with artwork, erecting sculptures for hotels or murals for homes. They've worked for several projects across the city including the airport, hotel lobbies and rooms. While the gallery is nearly two decades old, the Dhandas have been doing this since 1996. From corporate gifts to customised home decor pieces, you can set up a meeting with them, and get the artwork of your choice made to order here.