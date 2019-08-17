Give Your Crafting Hobby A New Life With Supplies From This Store In Adyar

Love to make your own stuff? You will love The Craft Shop In Adyar. Housing a selection of brands from around the world, you can shop for all kinds of materials needed for card making, scrapbooks, quilling, 3D modelling and so much more!

Want to paint your next Van Gogh painting or design those elegant letters of calligraphy? Buy all your acrylic paints, oil paints, glitter paints and water paints from The Craft Shop. They have different sizes of round and flat brushes to check out as well! Their calligraphy pens will leave you swooning. They even have canvases and an extensive collection of inks if you want to experiment.

If you are looking to do some paper crafts or die-cutting, then The Craft Shop has supplies for that as well. Punches, papers, quilling paper and adhesives, you can get your dose of craft tools required right here with prices INR 200 onwards. Buttons, resins, beads and sequins to hooks and stones, they have a different collection for jewellery making too.

If you are into moulding or doll making, you can check out their clays with crazy colours and brands. We personally loved their silk cocoons and craft card collections. We even brought some fancy tapes and ceramic flower pots to add into our office decor! You can get them for INR 300.



