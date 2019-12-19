Peeps! Our Favourite Cupcake Company Has Opened A New Store (With A New Menu) And We Cannot Keep Calm!

Yes! You guessed it right. It’s The Cupcake Company (TCC) we’re talking about. With its heavenly cupcakes and dessert jars, this place has won many a hearts and now it's spreading the cupcake mania in Alwarpet's TTK Road too. Tucked along a slew of tiny stores on this crowded lane, this store stands out, looking all pretty in pink. With a Victorian-themed decor and lovely jazz music playing in the background, this place feels like you’re at a fancy tea party. We particularly loved the contrasting monochrome flooring and the LED detailing on the wall that says ‘Adventure Awaits but First Dessert’. However, they’ve also retained the charm of their other outlets with quirky frames and accessories adorning the walls and the tables. As for the menu, it has all the decadent delights we’ve been gorging on like Pink Panther, Lady In Red, Death By Chocolate and Rainbow Cake. They’ve also introduced some drool-worthy petit fours that include varieties like coffee caramel cheesecake, lemon cream cheesecake, Nutella cookie cup, Nutella sea salt cookie cup and more. You can choose any four for INR 220. The Cupcake Company has also started a new all-day breakfast menu that includes pancakes with add-on options like bacon, cream, and berries, eggs, Nutella and more. You can also make your own breakfast by choosing from multiple egg varieties, sides and sauces like Ailoi, Pesto, White Sauce and more. They even have scones with jam and cheese, different types of french toast and savoury crepes with both veg and non-veg filling options and scrumptious sides. We bet you’re drooling already. There’s more. You can also bite into fresh tarts here that come in flavours like Lemon Curd, Apple Crumble and Boston Cream. And if you’re looking for eating from a jar, you can do that too with their pudding jars that come in flavours like Rainbow Cake, English Trifle, Banofee along with classics like Lady In Red, Black Forest, and Nutella Mousse. We simply can’t wait to dig into them. What about you?