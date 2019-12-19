I have been coming to Dynasty (in Harrison's building built in1885) since childhood with my parents and holds a special place in my heart. The best Indo Chinese I know in Chennai. It only made sense to celebrate Meena 's birthday here. The kid has now been initiated into this place as well :) This restaurant has been around from 1985. What we wolfed? Crab sour and pepper soup Pork spare ribs Mee Hoon (rice noodles) Chilli Pork Fried date wonton all washed down with Carlsberg Every dish was as spectacular as it could get.
The Dynasty Lives On - Dynasty Restaurant
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
A crane to lift the stuffed passengers would be good
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
