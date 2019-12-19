The Dynasty Lives On - Dynasty Restaurant

Casual Dining

Dynasty Restaurant - Harrissons Hotel

Nungambakkam, Chennai
Harrisons Hotel, 315, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I have been coming to Dynasty (in Harrison's building built in1885) since childhood with my parents and holds a special place in my heart. The best Indo Chinese I know in Chennai. It only made sense to celebrate Meena 's birthday here. The kid has now been initiated into this place as well :) This restaurant has been around from 1985. What we wolfed? Crab sour and pepper soup Pork spare ribs Mee Hoon (rice noodles) Chilli Pork Fried date wonton all washed down with Carlsberg Every dish was as spectacular as it could get.

What Could Be Better?

A crane to lift the stuffed passengers would be good

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

