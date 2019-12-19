Shawarma & Dinosaur Milo At 3 AM? This Food Joint Has Got You Covered

The MaMa Shop Madras Mazzeh is becoming popular, thanks to their short eats. Their USP is ‘god-like food at ungodly hours’, and it’s true, they deliver until 3 am! They’ve got an adorable little restaurant, but most people do takeaways and get food delivered.

On the menu, they’ve got veg/egg/chicken Maggi Goreng, chicken biryani and shawarma, sandwiches, chicken satays & sliders, paneer tikka, hummus pita, and grilled prawns. They’ve also got waffles, cakes, and virgin cocktails priced from INR 150. Their season special is the Spanner Crab salad with raw shaved veggies.

We’re loving their Madras-themed art on the walls with Tamil dialogues and quirky characters yelling funny stuff like 'correcta call pandralae' and 'annachi, our uthappam’. Peeps are loving their ice milo which comes in little glass bottles, perfect to wash down your midnight munchies. Veggie lovers, don’t fret, they’ve got everything from veg friend rice to thayir sadham (curd rice). Gather your squad and head to this little eatery anytime until 3 am, and don’t forget to try their ice milo and the Maggi Goreng, we hear it tastes like little drops of heaven.