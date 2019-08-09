We've Planned An Itinerary Along The Coast Under INR 3,000 Just For You

From Jet Skiing and boating to ATVs and paintball, Offroad Sports ECR gives you lots of options. You can pick their Woods Ride to get away from city traffic and ride on rough terrain. Kick it up a notch by trying the thrill ride, driven by experts, where you can experience some fastest off-road machines. Oh, and these guys have archery and rock climbing soon! Right after you cross Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple, you will find a stretch with pine forests, which lead directly to the private beaches. Stop here for a picnic, or a romantic walk with bae. And you can click some super lit selfies!

Price: INR 400 (ATV), INR 350 (Paintball for 30 min). Prices vary depending on the CC of the bikes and number of laps.