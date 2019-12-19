This Sea Facing Villa In Pondicherry Is Truly A Dreamy Getaway!

Planning to head to Pondicherry but want to escape from the usual Resorts? How about trying this amazing seaside villa giving you the panoramic view of the sea straight from your bedroom. Dreamy! Isn't it? Casa Laxmi is located right on the serenity beach which is famous for boat rides, surfing and breathtaking sunrise. Offering you ultimate seaside luxury, this Villa is a must try on your next vacay. The villa has a double storey - Bedroom on the first floor with the complete panoramic view of the sea, king size bed, a sofa, air-conditioning, an attached toilet with a balcony to enjoy the sea breeze and stargaze at night. The ground floor has a fully equipped kitchen, the main bathroom and a dining/lounge area which leads to an ocean facing patio few steps from the sand. Mr Kapoor is the manager and will happily assist you with all the needs. Mr Pradyuman, the co-owner of the property will also be available to understand the area better and help you with the places nearby, car rentals, etc. There is a surfing school nearby if you wish to try your hands on surfing, an open restaurant just next door, and a few shops for your daily needs. You can just take an early morning stroll on the beach and just take a refreshing dip. It's a beautiful detox for those who want to escape the city hush and will treat you with relaxing sound of the waves and stunning sunrise. It's not only a treat for your sour eyes but also a much-needed hug for your soul. So, I am saying, if you have dreamt of having a bedroom where one wall is a window to the sea, or get up early and watch the fishermen bring their catch, then this is the place!!