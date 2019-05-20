Drop By This Adorable Pet Cafe With Your Pets In Chennai

'This way In' is an amazing hangout space opened in the heart of the city for all the food and pet lovers out there. As soon as you enter, you're transferred into this beautiful paradise of dogs and exotic birds. It gives you exuberant energy and gets you instantly addicted to the ambience. The two puppies 'Sherlock' and 'Watson' will make you want to take them home forever. The collection of birds is a feast to the eyes. They're tamed and you can hold them, play with them, talk to them, click pictures and have an experience like never before! The food offered here is mouth-watering and a treat to your taste buds! There is an innovative variety of mocktails and shake's, carefully curated the main course with utmost importance given to quench the thirst of all the food lovers and Tons of love on offer. It doesn't matter if you're gloomy, hyped or whatever, your excitement is bound to reach the skies as soon as you enter this cafe! So why wait? Hurry up and visit This way in!!