Keep Your Keto Diet Strong By Ordering At These Top Keto Food Places In Chennai

If you're on a ketogenic diet and are tired of cooking at home, finding the right place/restaurant can be a challenge. But worry not, here are some of the top keto food places in Chennai for you to enjoy and keep you diet game strong.
Grow Fit
With an all-out, Keto diet-exclusive menu and other nutrition bowls & thali varieties, Grow Fit might just be one of the top keto food places in the city. After finding its way to Chennai from Bangalore, Grow Fit caters to deliveries via Swiggy. The kitchen has vegetarian and meat options in the keto diet section, offering pizzas, steaks, snacks and curries. You can binge on keto snacks starting at INR 76.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Keto Kanteen
A cloud kitchen by Café Adoniya, the Keto Kanteen has keto food delivered to your door. They offer weekly/monthly keto food subscription plans, offering two meals per day for six days a week. The kitchen offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Mexican wraps, cheese sandwiches, mushroom risotto and Thai stew with peanut bread are few of the many varieties they offer. Prices start from about INR 300.
A2B
Heard of a Keto Payasam? Well, now you have. The famous South Indian fast food chain A2B has an exclusive Keto diet menu at their Velachery and Anna Nagar outlets. The menu includes herbal rasam rice, coconut rice and the pan-fried paneer tikka. And the aforementioned keto payasam is a dessert made from coconut and almond milk with dried fruits. Slurp. Slurp.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Fabcafe
The café outlet opened by Fab India offers one of the healthiest menus in Chennai. Their kitchen while eliminating processed grains, refined sugar and refined, also offers gluten-free, vegan and keto options on request. Their signature keto dish is the Keto rice, which is wheat-free and made entirely out of cauliflower.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Fitmirchi
This online platform offers a wide range of ready-to-eat keto meals delivered right to your doorstep. They deliver customized and personalized meal plans for each customer, while specialising in keto brownies, nachos with dips, chocolate giant cookies and their 12 slice Momma bread. These keto dishes can be ordered via their website or through WhatsApp.
