We believe size is nothing but just a number and it shouldn’t stop you from looking your absolute best. A few years back, there was always the constant pressure from society to look a certain way but the generations are moving to break the stereotypes and accept our body. Some of these brands which have come up in the past few years are justa helping hand to make you look your boldest while flaunting those curves. Which is why we’ve put together a list of the best plus size stores in Chennai. Read on and keep slayin’.
Kiss Goodbye To Your Wardrobe Woes With This List Of Top Plus Size Stores In Chennai
All The Plus Size Store
Comfy, trendy, athleisure or party outfits - All The Plus Size Store has it all. In addition to an extensive collection of outfits for both men and women and a wide range of sizes, this store also offers great prices and can be a one-stop-shop for all your clothing needs.
Easy 2 Wear
Located in Nungambakkam, Easy 2 Wear offers budget western wear for both men and women. From comfy tops, t-shirts, skirts and dresses for women to beach wear, casual t-shirts and denim for men, the plus size clothing here is perfect for casual outings. You can also find branded merch at discounted rates here.
Mustard Fashion
With an online shopping portal as well as stores across the city, you can shop till you drop with Mustard Fashion. Stocked with both ethnic as well as western plus-size clothing, ladies, you can really have a lot of fun here. We specially loved the leggings and asymmetrical kurtas here. They also have comfy denims, maxi dresses, evening and office wear varieties starting from about INR 1000.
- upwards: ₹ 1000
Trends
If you love kurtas, Trends in Kilpauk is loaded with plenty of them, all made from cotton and comfy, crease-free rayon. With bold as well as subtle prints, these are available in sizes up to 5XL and can be worn both to work and for casual outings. Prices start from just INR 400.
Style Advisor
Denims in an array of shades and fits like slim fit, ankle length, ripped denim, polo-shirts, printed shirts, quirky tees - Style Advisor offers trendy plus size clothing for men at budget prices. You can also hoard up on the cotton, button down shirts here that are perfect for summer and come in a wide variety of colours.
Waves
With multiple branches across the city, Waves offers stylish and comfy plus size clothing for both men and women. You can find plenty of t-shirts and polo necks for men. Ladies, you can stock up on the dresses and tops here that start from about INR 500 and come in an array of patterns and colours.
Amydus
Housing a huge collection of kurtas and anarkalis, Amydus in Phoenix Mall sets a trend for those who love dressing up. Apart from their wide array of ethnic casuals and festive wear, they also have some tops, maxi dresses and bottoms to put on. For that OOTD of the day, you could easily pair up their striped pants and ruffled solid tops. They have tummy shapers, sharara pants and even curated workwear. The sizes range from 2XL to 8XL with prices starting at INR 499.
XXL by Tina Vincent
Starting from exclusive bridal wear to casual wear, just like the name says it, XXL by Tina Vincent in Gopalapuram has it all. Urban wear, festive wear, casual day out, workwear or party, this designer store boasts of its high-end fashion designs. We love her fusion wear the best that comprises ethnic motifs from the Indian heritage to the newest mesh and ruffles of the west. Could you imagine pairing up saree with a shrug? Well, Tina will show you how to!
Alto Moda By Pantaloons
Alto Moda by Pantaloons focuses on plus size clothing for both men and women. The best part is that they are comfy and soothing to wear. Skinny jeans, lacy tops, floral dresses, solid shirts and contemporary kurtis, the brand is perfect for everyday wear.
Nexus by Lifestyle
Budget, comfy and totally trending to the international levels, Lifestyle is an urban Indian girl's go-to store. In that, Nexus is an exclusive Lifestyle brand which caters to the plus-size with their colourful range of everyday wear. Off shoulders, cold shoulders, sequins and ruffles, make a statement with these outfits. We especially love their floral dresses which make for a perfect look at a corporate party.
H&M+
For that rustic and grunge streetwear, H&M never disappoints with its silhouettes and colours. But did you know that they have an exclusive plus size section as well? Comfy and flowy long satin tops, cigarette pants and jersey dresses, you don't have to think twice before putting these essentials from H&M+ to your collections. They even have jumpers, sweaters and lingerie.
- Upwards: ₹ 299
