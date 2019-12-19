Bangalore's Famed Italian Restaurant Is Finally Here In Namma Chennai

Craving some authentic Italiano food? Toscano, a popular restaurant in Bangalore is open for business in namma Chennai and we can't keep calm! Toscano currently has eight outlets in Bangalore and their first Chennai outlet has opened in Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam (right near Orange Wok). We visited this new restaurant and from decor to food and presentation, Toscano is a dining experience. There's outdoor seating, where you can catch some breeze and look out onto the street. But, during the summer you may prefer to sit inside. It's spacious, filled with super comfortable chairs and sofas. There's also a bar counter which looks amazing! They've not gotten their license yet, but they're expecting it any day now. Toscano has a separate lunch and dinner menu. We started our meal with Carciofi E Funghi Trifolati, which is mushrooms, artichokes, and pine nuts sauteed in aglio olio with garlic toast. This dish was creamy and delicious, we loved the salsa and the music bread which was served, too. They've also got starters with chicken and seafood. They've got an awesome selection of salads with fresh ricotta and different kinds of cheese. For the main course, we tried their Spinach Ravioli, and we definitely recommend it. Rich and creamy, this ravioli was cooked to perfection. If you love pasta, go for the Arabiatta here, which is just the right amount of spicy. Cooked with aromatic herbs and spices, the pasta is sure to fill you up. My companion enjoyed their grilled fish, which is a treat to the senses. The dessert was the highlight - the Tiramisu dusted with cocoa powder gave us instant food coma. Drop by Toscano to experience the best Italian food in Chennai!