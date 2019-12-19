Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam

Love organic stuff? Uzhavu Organics grows all kinds of fruits and veggies on its farm and you can have the taste of how fresh it is. By using organic fertilisers and by handpicking them weeds, these guys deliver you fresh and chemical-free stuff your body will thank you for. Oh my god, the types of bananas they deal with is the coolest bit. Karpuram, robusta, red banana, rastali, nendran and hill banana, need we say more of the variety available? They start at INR 30 per dozen. They have papayas and pomegranates in wholesale as well.

You can opt for their fresh-made juices too. Don't worry, they are packaged in layers so they wouldn't get ruined that easily. Uzhavu Organics also wholesales in rice, millets and oils. You can find dosa and idli batter here. Sunflower oil, olive oil, mustard oil and so much more under one roof. Some of these oils can be used as body and bath oil. Further on, they have health mixes such as porridge and baby food made out of their own millet and rice produce. They even have bamboo rice starting at INR 128 for 500 gms!

Uzhavu Organics has its own dairy sector where they rear their own cattle. Cow milk or buffalo milk, you can rely on them to provide it to you. They have almond and coconut milk as well if you are looking for vegan options. Not only can you head there and buy your required products but you can also call them up for home delivery. However, they haven't extended their reach to all of Chennai, so you might want to give a look as to the perimeter they cover for delivery.