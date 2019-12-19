From Groceries To Fresh Veggies, Stock On Organic Merch From This Store In Gopalapuram

Tucked along Gopalapuram's First Street, we found a tiny store offering an extensive range of organic products. Called Vasuwin Natures Organic, you can find everything from fruits and veggies to pulses and healthy snacks like organic aloo bhujiya, murukku, chips, mixture and more. The fruits and veggies variety includes all your basic ingredients, but it's the mango section that has our heart. Featuring farm fresh, fragrant beauties like Imampasand, Benganapalli, Salem Alphonso and juicy Malgovas, you would feel tempted to check these out. Vasuwin Natures Organic also has country eggs, A2 milk and fresh butter sourced straight from their own farms. Prices for 1-litre milk starts from about INR 90. You can also pick out organic grains and millets here. They also have organic hair dyes, shampoos, massaging oils, kumkum and more. We also found pretty bags, bedsheets and cold-pressed oil here along with spices sourced from across the country. Although a tiny store, the variety it offers is impressive and perfect for those looking to shop basic organic products for daily use.