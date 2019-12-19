Talk A Walk Into This Store For All Your Organic Grocery Needs

Vidhai Organic Store is your single window if you have made the switch to organic and want to stay there. It’s a grocery store that only offers locally-sourced organic produce. They have an entire rack for organic snacks and over half of the crispies are baked! Their customers are quite pleased with the quality and purity of milk that the store provides and the product comes highly recommended.

Another product at this store that deserves a mention is their bottled honey. Golden brown and unrefined, the honey at Vidhai Organic Store is a hit amongst the customers. The store also offers products like fresh and organic fruits and vegetables, millets, rice, cereals, pulses and jaggery. They also offer organic toiletries including bath soaps, face packs and shampoos.

With a total of four stores around the city, we hear that Vidhai Organic Store chain is gradually increasing their number of outlets in the city. The store is open at 7:00 am. Feel free to walk in when you take that morning walk.