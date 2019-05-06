A Cute Adorable Restaurant For All The Dog Lovers In Chennai

The bark is a restaurant that not only has amazing food but also offers great company. The restaurant is located in the heart of the city, the uniqueness of this place as the name suggests is dogs that are residing there. As a guest one can go to the backyard of the restaurant and play with these absolutely adorable creatures. One can also bring about their own dogs!! They have 4 different dogs there at the moment, they are all super friendly and oh so cute. Now, coming to the food. I would definitely call the food here good, and at a standard price point for a restaurant of its category. Although I did visit the restaurant during Halloween, hence not too sure of the general ambiance. I would say that it was very well decorated for the celebration that was ongoing. To me, all this screams a perfect deal especially if you love dogs( and c' mon who doesn't love those furry creatures).