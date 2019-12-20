Koramangala

Lounges
image - Attic Lounge
Lounges

Attic Lounge

Attic Lounge For Amazing Cocktails And Food In Koramangala!
Koramangala
Cafes
image - Springold - The Luxury Cafe
Cafes

Springold - The Luxury Cafe

Drop By This Cafe For A Cup Of Delightful Hot Mocha & Sinful Desserts!
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hatti Punjab Di
Fast Food Restaurants

Hatti Punjab Di

Order Your Favourite North Indian Dish From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Tom's Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hotel Tom's Restaurant

Craving Coastal Food? Give The Catholic Managlorean Cuisine A Chance!
Koramangala
Cafes
image - Chai Galli
Cafes

Chai Galli

This Bollywood Themed Cafe In Koramangala Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Koramangala
Cafes
image - Grill Daddy
Cafes

Grill Daddy

A Fan Of Grilled Food? This Outlet In Koramangala Is All You Need On Cold Evenings
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MockChop
Fast Food Restaurants

MockChop

This Restaurant In Koramangala Makes Dishes Out Of Mock Meat And We Can't Have Enough!
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Foodzu
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Foodzu

Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cold Press Juices To Detox Your Body!
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
image - Gudbud
Dessert Parlours

Gudbud

This Place In Koramangala Gives In The Old Bangalore Vibe For Gudbud Lovers
Koramangala
Other
image - Muzico Studio
Other

Muzico Studio

Muzico: A Professional Audio & Video Recording Studio In Koramangla
Koramangala
Department Stores
image - Spar Hypermarket
Department Stores

Spar Hypermarket

Pretty Mugs, Ceramic Plates & More At Affordable Prices
Koramangala
Delivery Services
image - Khichdi Experiment
Delivery Services

Khichdi Experiment

This Newbie In Koramangala Is All About Some Amazing Khichadi
Koramangala
Hostels
image - Small World
Hostels

Small World

This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
Music & Dance Academies
image - Yellow Brick Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Yellow Brick Studio

Music & Lyrics: This Music School In Koramangala Is A Great Spot For A Hobby
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Donne Biriyani House
Fast Food Restaurants

Donne Biriyani House

Biriyani At Donne In Koramangala Is Too Die For!
Koramangala
Co-Working Spaces
image - WorkStays
Co-Working Spaces

WorkStays

Workstays: Co-Living Hostel In Koramangala!
Koramangala
Kitchen Supplies
image - LivingClay
Kitchen Supplies

LivingClay

Mugs, Dinner Plates And Bowl Sets: Gift Yourself Ceramic Pieces Curated By This Home Studio
Koramangala
Gyms
image - Jumplo Fitness
Gyms

Jumplo Fitness

Star Jumps, Push-Ups And Resistance Training: Fly And Get Fit At This Brilliant Bungee Workout In Koramangala
Koramangala
Bars
image - Eskobar
Bars

Eskobar

Visit This Pocket-Friendly Place When In Koramangala
Koramangala
Casual Dining
image - Bohra Bohra Cafe
Casual Dining

Bohra Bohra Cafe

Head Over To Koramangala For The Authentic Bohri Thaal Experience By Bohra Bohra Cafe!
Koramangala
