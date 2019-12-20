Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Koramangala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koramangala
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Boutiques
Gyms
Home Décor Stores
Pubs
Lounges
Lounges
Attic Lounge
Attic Lounge For Amazing Cocktails And Food In Koramangala!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Springold - The Luxury Cafe
Drop By This Cafe For A Cup Of Delightful Hot Mocha & Sinful Desserts!
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hatti Punjab Di
Order Your Favourite North Indian Dish From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel Tom's Restaurant
Craving Coastal Food? Give The Catholic Managlorean Cuisine A Chance!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Galli
This Bollywood Themed Cafe In Koramangala Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!
Koramangala
Cafes
Cafes
Grill Daddy
A Fan Of Grilled Food? This Outlet In Koramangala Is All You Need On Cold Evenings
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MockChop
This Restaurant In Koramangala Makes Dishes Out Of Mock Meat And We Can't Have Enough!
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Foodzu
Get Your Hands On These Amazing Cold Press Juices To Detox Your Body!
Koramangala
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Gudbud
This Place In Koramangala Gives In The Old Bangalore Vibe For Gudbud Lovers
Koramangala
Other
Other
Muzico Studio
Muzico: A Professional Audio & Video Recording Studio In Koramangla
Koramangala
Department Stores
Department Stores
Spar Hypermarket
Pretty Mugs, Ceramic Plates & More At Affordable Prices
Koramangala
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Khichdi Experiment
This Newbie In Koramangala Is All About Some Amazing Khichadi
Koramangala
Hostels
Hostels
Small World
This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Yellow Brick Studio
Music & Lyrics: This Music School In Koramangala Is A Great Spot For A Hobby
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Donne Biriyani House
Biriyani At Donne In Koramangala Is Too Die For!
Koramangala
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
WorkStays
Workstays: Co-Living Hostel In Koramangala!
Koramangala
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
LivingClay
Mugs, Dinner Plates And Bowl Sets: Gift Yourself Ceramic Pieces Curated By This Home Studio
Koramangala
Gyms
Gyms
Jumplo Fitness
Star Jumps, Push-Ups And Resistance Training: Fly And Get Fit At This Brilliant Bungee Workout In Koramangala
Koramangala
Bars
Bars
Eskobar
Visit This Pocket-Friendly Place When In Koramangala
Koramangala
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bohra Bohra Cafe
Head Over To Koramangala For The Authentic Bohri Thaal Experience By Bohra Bohra Cafe!
Koramangala
Have a great recommendation for
Koramangala?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE