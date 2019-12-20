Rattles, Puzzle Sets And Teethers : This Brand Makes Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys For Your Kids

Move towards a sustainable lifestyle, not just with what we eat but also with toys for your kids with Ariro. Based out of Chennai, this store brings to you wooden toys that are sustainable and fun. Started in April 2018, Ariro is an online store, and its office is located in Chetpet. The toys sold here are made out of neem wood and painted using the lacquering technique with non-toxic paints. Find rattles in different shapes and sizes like circular rattles, cylindrical rattles, classic flower rattles and dumbbell rattles starting at INR 320 upwards.

If you are a new mommy and are looking for eco-friendly teethers, you'll be spoilt for choice here. Teethers in the shape of vegetables, fruits, treats and basic geometrical shapes made out of neem wood are available in plenty, starting from INR 179. They are anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, non-toxic and helps boost the immunity of the child. Check out Ariro's wooden stackers too that help in hand-eye coordination and brain development and are available in the shapes of trees, nestling bowls, and basic stackers starting at INR 1,150.

Their range of wooden mobile that you can hang to the crib is worth buying and quite cute. They also stock up on puzzle sets and sliders that your kids can play with. All the toys are designed in Chennai and then manufactured by artisans from all over India. You can visit Ariro's studio in Chetpet and buy their toys or place an order on their website as well.