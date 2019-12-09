Get Your Hands On The Cream And Learn To Bake With These Baking Classes In Town

It is an interactive dining experience at Foodology in Adyar! Not only will you be baking and decorating but dining with the same. Make your own birthday cake, cookies, tarts, pies and brownies with their chefs and other enthusiasts. They have varied individual classes and some fun Master Chef cook-off. They even have interactive classes for couples and kids. Like cooking in the fresh air? They have outdoor kitchen experience to serve you as well. A cooking session for a couple costs INR 4000 while for a team of 10, a session will cost up to INR 16,000.





Missing out on any? Mention them in the comment section below.