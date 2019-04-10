A Broke Person’s Guide To Working Out This Summer

Running is the easiest (and cheapest) option to get fit, and since you require no equipment, you can do it on your own time. The best places to run include Boat Club roads, the IIT campus, and Marina Beach. Marina Lighthouse to Napiers Bridge, Theosophical Society to Bessy beach, and the run-up and down St. Thomas Mount are some of the best running routes. You can also run at these awesome parks in the city for free!