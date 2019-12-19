OMG, We Found A Brand New 24/7 Indoor Badminton Wooden Court Right Here In Alwarpet!

The next time you go to Soul Garden Bistro, finish up your snack and sweat it out at FitNest, an indoor badminton court in Alwarpet.

Okay, so there are many badminton courts in Chennai, what makes this one special? For starters, this is a fully wooden badminton court and is well-maintained. Also, it’s open 24 hours every day and it’s right here in Alwarpet! You don’t have to travel to far off places anymore! Racquets and shoes are provided and the facility is complete with shower

Hourly rates start from INR 600 (5am-9am), INR 500 (9am-4pm), and INR 700 (4pm-11pm). You can play anytime if you’re a member and charges start from INR 3,000 per month (weekdays). Plus, FitNest offers professional badminton coaching classes, so if you’re the type to flake on fitness or want some discipline with the sport, you can enroll starting INR 3,500 (monthly). There are six batches with flexible time slots throughout the week. If you’re trying to work out more, FitNest organises boot camps with intense workouts and circuits, yay! But before any of that, go play a game of badminton at this new, fancy court ASAP!