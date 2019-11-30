Live The Luxurious Life And Stay At One Of These Best Five-Star Hotels In The City!

It will be unjust to write about one of Taj's property when all of them are unique in their own way. First comes, Connemara, which is the oldest and in fact was the first to get a bar license in Chennai. Coromandel, on the other hand, screams contemporary design and modern amenities. If you are looking for Mediterranian food, here's where you should be heading, thanks to their restaurant, Kefi. Lastly, there is Fisherman's Cove which is your perfect weekend getaway. Have the best date of your life by the beach and have sumptuous seafood here.

