If you are feeling rich and have the money to splurge, then we suggest you head to one of the five-star hotels in Chennai. There's a reason we are saying this. These hotels are a perfect mix of relaxation, hospitality, and memorable culinary experience.
Live The Luxurious Life And Stay At One Of These Best Five-Star Hotels In The City!
The Leela Palace
Taking inspiration from the Chettinadu architecture, this hotel is located on 6.25 acres near Adyar creek facing the Bay of Bengal. This 16-story building comes with a banquet, ballroom, roof-top function terrace, a traditional landscaped courtyard, restaurants and bars, health club/spa and a boutique retail plaza. Thinking of throwing an intimate party? Here's where you should go!
- Room Rent: ₹ 35000
The Taj Properties
It will be unjust to write about one of Taj's property when all of them are unique in their own way. First comes, Connemara, which is the oldest and in fact was the first to get a bar license in Chennai. Coromandel, on the other hand, screams contemporary design and modern amenities. If you are looking for Mediterranian food, here's where you should be heading, thanks to their restaurant, Kefi. Lastly, there is Fisherman's Cove which is your perfect weekend getaway. Have the best date of your life by the beach and have sumptuous seafood here.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5750
Park Hyatt
Besides the luxury rooms, the one thing that you can look forward to at this restaurant is The Flying Elephant. The restaurant that is set on three floors, has six open kitchens and a dance bar that is hard to resist. Their lobby is a scenic place with an overlooking lotus pond.
- Room Rent: ₹ 9735
Hyatt Regency
Rustic interiors meet sophistication inside this hotel. The bee-inspired interiors add charm to the hotel interiors and come with a message as well. Do not miss to eat at SOice Haat, a three-meal restaurant that serves international cuisine. Have Italian at Focaccia. The hotel located on Anna Salai is one of it's biggest plus point.
The Park
The art-concept boutique hotel is a landmark in Chennai. Fun fact: The hotel stands at a spot that previously had Gemini Studios. Pasha, one of the iconic pubs in the city is still popular among millennials. Their Leather Bar is an ode to the leather industry. Their regular food festivals are unique and a must-try if you are in the city.
- Room Rent: ₹ 6000
ITC Grand Chola
Feel royal as you enter this five-star hotel. Grand Chola is an ornate, palatial tribute to one of Southern India's greatest empires – The Imperial Cholas. The concept of the hotel weaves in the strongest elements of the culture of Tamil Nadu, both in architecture and experience. It holds a unique position of being ‘rooted in the soil’, making it an archetype of the culture and ethos of the region.
- Room Rent: ₹ 18500
Crowne Plaza
What Chennaiites knew as Park Sheraton is what is today called Crowne Plaza. One of the oldest hotels in the city. Their Dakshin restaurant has one of the best South Indian food that you will have in the city. The restaurant recently celebrated its 30 years. If it is the IPL season, expect a lot of crowd outside the hotel. Well, our CSK heros stay at this hotel.
- Room Rent: ₹ 5836
Hilton
Located closest to the airport, this hotel is ideal if you are in the city for a quick business meeting. Built in the Indo-Saracenic style, the hotel has a palette of polished granite, metal accents, Indian Jali screens, and custom light fixtures featuring Indian motifs. The interior was designed by DiLeonardo Hospitality Design. While there, go over to QBar the rooftop bar and grill house in the hotel.
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
