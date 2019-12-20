This Gym In Alwarpet Runs On The Power Of One Man Army Who Designs Every Fitness Routine

Three months is enough for you to get back on your feet and gain that strength. That is what Flow State Performance gym in Alwarpet claims to give you. Run sole by E Chezhiyan, this place is all about building your inner strength. Of course, the gym has a variety of equipment starting from cycles and dumbells but more than that, there is a huge space dedicated to pushing your body to the edge. Chezhiyan, for now, has over 30 clients who he manages six days per week.

The best part about the Flow State Performance is that it is all about the bespoke training session. Chezhiyan designs individual training and learning environment. May it be weightloss, preparing your body to be fit or training for that marathon, everyone needs is different and this gym will help you find that just the right way to do it. He also helps you develop your macronutrient intake to reach your goal.

Flow State Performance will also provide you with the required equipment and more. Chezhiyan helps his clients to keep their stress levels in control and measured as well. Like they say, being healthy is not only about the body! It is more about teaching you to be independent with your body rather than being dependent on your coach. The gym charges are INR 31,860 for a three-month session. In that money, you will be training your body, mind and even tummy.