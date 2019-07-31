Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

Hands-down, one of the best movie-watching places in Chennai, PVR Cinemas in Ampa Skywalk can totally make the cinema lover in you jump with joy. Comfy seats (they have couple seaters too), huge screens, great audio and a food court with the best popcorn and chaat, you will surely enjoy watching your most-awaited movies here. And hey, if the movie didn't live up to your expectations, at least you get good food.