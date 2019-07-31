Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping
Binge On Movies At PVR Cinemas
Hands-down, one of the best movie-watching places in Chennai, PVR Cinemas in Ampa Skywalk can totally make the cinema lover in you jump with joy. Comfy seats (they have couple seaters too), huge screens, great audio and a food court with the best popcorn and chaat, you will surely enjoy watching your most-awaited movies here. And hey, if the movie didn't live up to your expectations, at least you get good food.
Be A Kid At Games N More
A total family entertainment place, Games N More has everything from snooker to toy cars, dashing cars, 8D cinema and more. You can even go bowl there while your kids enjoy the soft play games. This gaming arcade has all your fave video games too. Chill there as a fam and have a good time.
Unwind At Za Spa
Dry massages, oil massages, special combos for head, neck and shoulder - Za Spa on the ground floor is that relaxi-taxi, you've been waiting to get on. They even have foot reflexology and fish pedicure with a 20-minute foot reflexology session costing INR 435. Be sure to make a reservation for a seamless, self-pampering experience.
Get Grooming At YLG Salon
Always buzzing with offers, treat yourself to a soothing facial or a fancy pedicure at YLG. Guys, you can also go for a nice makeover or trim your beard with their hair services. They even have an extensive range of spa services for your scalp and skin.
Get Your Dose Of Spooky At Horror House
Located on the third floor of Ampa Skywalk, Horror House offers a thrilling, 5-minute walk-through setup filled with bumpy trails and spooky figures to scare you. Better suited for kids, this will really excite them, if they are not too faint-hearted. Prices start just from INR 60 per head.
